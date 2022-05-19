Zimbabwe: Primary School Teacher in the Dock for Assaulting Pupil

19 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paul Katanda

A LOCAL Primary school teacher, Progress Ziweya, Wednesday appeared in court after she allegedly assaulted her nine-year-old pupil before expelling her from the school.

Ziweya (38) appeared before Harare Magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, charged with assault, and was remanded out of custody to June 20 on free bail.

It is alleged that on May 10 this year, the victim and her classmate had an altercation.

The court heard the victim's colleague threw her pen outside the window.

The victim went outside to get her pen and when she got back, Ziweya started assaulting her with a wooden stick on her elbows and palms until she was helpless.

Ziweya started kicking her all over the body with heels while she lay on the ground.

Ziweya allegedly ordered the student to get her belongings and never return until the end of the school term.

She complied and went outside of the classroom until dismissal time.

When she got home, the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother and the matter was reported to the police, leading Ziweya's arrest.

Anesu Chirenje represented the state.

