Somalia: Somali Police Carry Out Sweep in the Capital After Election

19 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The security forces in Mogadishu last night carried out an operation in the different neighborhoods of Warta Nabada district in the Banadir region.

The large-scale sweep resulted in the arrest of a number of suspected people, mostly youths, according to the police sources.

The District Police Commissioner Abdullahi Hassan Ali, who led the operation, said the aim was to prevent child molesters from increasing in the area.

The troops were also hunting down gangs who rob the people from their mobile phones on the streets of the district at night.

Since the recent presidential election on May 15, security operations were underway in the capital to maintain peace and stability as the new president Hassan Sheikh is set to take office from Farmajo next week.

