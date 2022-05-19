Namibia: Battle of Personalities At MTC Relay

MARIA Nepembe says her team will win the MTC We Race Together relay at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek on Saturday.

Nepembe (32) is among over 140 personalities from various sectors who have spent about 10 weeks preparing for the 4x100m relay contest, including parliamentarians, corporates, artists, retired sport stars, and spiritual leaders.

The popular creative director stopped by Desert Radio 95.3 for the breakfast show yesterday, to offer some insight into what the public expect to see on the track.

"It's been super fun. I'm extremely excited about the event and meeting personalities that I would not have met anywhere. I just really look forward to Saturday and being part of the event," said Nepembe, who doubles as a fitness guru.

"It's always important for me to take part in such initiatives where I can give back to the community.

"We all need to help each other as a nation. So, come through and support the event. It's gonna be entertaining but at the same time we're doing something for the community," she said.

The Miss Namibia 2012 top five finalist threw down the gauntlet to her rivals, admitting that she's ultra-competitive and pledging to bring her A-game.

"There's a lot of pressure," Nepembe said with a chuckle.

"The fitness levels differ. I'm a very competitive person. I don't do anything just for the fun of it. I'm an overachiever. So, for me, it's very stressful that not everybody is on the same level.

"I understand that it's for a good cause and that winning is not the end goal, but for me, we'll have another conversation."

The social athletics event is the third instalment of the MTC Knockout Project, which raises awareness around prevalent social challenges and generates funding for charity.

Thirty-four teams will line up in the qualifying heats for a place in the final. The teams that qualify for the final will then get to race against two world-class teams, consisting of Beatrice Masilingi, Frank Fredericks, Helalia Johannes, Johannes Nambala, Johanna Benson and Ananias Shikongo.

It is not yet certain if sprint queen Christine Mboma, who recently suffered an injury, will be in the mix.

After three months of training, the personalities are primed to put on an Olympic-style spectacle, MTC public relations officer Fikameni Mathias said.

"The athletes are ready, the teams are ready to deliver one of the most anticipated entertainment events in Namibia," he said.

"Your personalities are people from all walks of life, so as such what you see at the Olympics in terms of expectations on the track might not be the same, because you've got people who've never been on a track," Mathias said.

"So, we're getting them out of their comfort zones to come and train and make this a really great event. It's a platform for Namibians to work together. It's a fundraising event, so there's a serious aspect to it mixed with fun."