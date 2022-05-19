Mauritius: All Street Merchants to Be Relocated At Victoria Urban Terminal, Announces Lord Mayor

press release

As from 19 May 2022, street vendors will no longer be allowed to work at the Ruisseau du Pouce and other nearby temporary markets and will be relocated to the Hawkers' Palace in the Victoria Urban Terminal, in Port Louis.

This statement was made, yesterday, by the Lord Mayor of the Municipal City Council of Port Louis, Mr Mahfooz Moussa Cader Saib, during a press conference at the Municipal City Council of Port Louis.

He recalled that to date, out of the 524 merchants who have already completed the procedures to operate in the Victoria Urban Terminal, 50 have already taken their place in the new space, already operational since 12 May 2022.

On this score, Mr Cader Saib appealed to the remaining merchants to cooperate and take their stalls as soon as possible as the Municipal Council will soon proceed to the demolition of the temporary stalls that were put in place while waiting for the completion of the market place at the Victoria Urban Terminal.

Furthermore, the Lord Mayor highlighted that the demolition of the bridge across Ruisseau du Pouce, where street vendors are temporarily located, is being carried out following the Domah Report 2013 so as to avoid further natural disasters, in particular flash floods similar to the one in March 2013.

Mr Cader Saib indicated that this project demonstrates Government's commitment to the street vendors to be relocated at the Hawkers' Palace in the Victoria Urban Terminal so that they can continue earning their living as well as their generations to come.