South Africa: Mine Investment to Resuscitate North West Economy

North West Premier, Kaobitsa Bushy Maape, says the R9.4 billion investment by Sedibelo Platinum Mine in its operations at Pilanesberg Platinum Mine is a vote of confidence in the North West province.

Pilanesberg Platinum Mine is situated near Moruleng in Moses Kotane Local Municipality.

The province has experienced enormous economic shocks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a decline of 7.6% in the provincial GDP in 2020.

Maape said this investment is a step in the right direction in resuscitating the economy.

"The unemployment rate stands at 33% in the province. As government, we need to do everything in power to take these numbers down. We are engaging different stakeholders, in particular the private sector, to work hand in glove with us to address the challenges of unemployment and poverty confronting our province.

"These engagements are yielding the desired results," said Maape.

The management of the mine says that over the next five years, up to 3 000 jobs will be created by the development of an underground mine and of a Kell plant at Pilanesberg Platinum Mine.

Mine CEO, Erich Clarke, said the investment will create various economic opportunities for local business people.

"Our plans also entail various projects, such as housing and investing in social and labour plans. We will also be investing in a new Kell plant, which uses new technology to extract the metals from the ore without the use of a smelter.

"This technology will reduce carbon emissions by 80%. Sixty-five percent of our workforce is from this area, and we are looking at increasing it while creating opportunities for the youth and entrepreneurs," said Clarke.

Maape said the province is on the right trajectory towards economic recovery, assisting the province to address issues of unemployment and poverty alleviation.