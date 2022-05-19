South Africa: On Call With the Unsung Ambulance Heroes Who Face Violence and Robbery While Trying to Save Lives

analysis

After an increase in attacks on paramedics, Daily Maverick was granted permission to spend a few night shifts with them.

Paramedic Alfeus Mngomezulu reverses his ambulance out of their base in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. Mngomezulu and his partner, Basetsana Maleke, are en route to Denver, Johannesburg, to make a declaration (pronounce someone dead) for a double murder.

Before the call from Denver came, Mngomezulu described in detail how he escaped an attack in Vrededorp, Johannesburg, also while making a declaration. With his words still lingering, the mood in the ambulance is sombre as he drives to the scene. Conversation is minimal. This is a red zone and paramedics will not enter it unless escorted by the police.

At the scene, one victim lies on the pavement, his lifeless body surrounded by spent cartridges. The area is cordoned off by yellow police tape. A group of beer-sipping men stand and watch from several metres away. The ambulance parks in front of them, red lights flashing. Metres away, in what appears to be a parking area for taxis, the second victim lies on his stomach. Blood seeps from his head.

It is past midnight, but there are scores of people on the street....