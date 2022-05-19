South Africa: President Saddened By Passing of Former Johannesburg Mayor

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing today, Wednesday, 18 May 2022, of former Johannesburg Mayor Councillor Mpho Moerane.

Mr Moerane passed away after a week in hospital following a vehicle accident.

The President's thoughts go out to Mr. Moerane's wife, Fikile, and their four children, as well as the former mayor's extended family and network of friends, comrades and colleagues.

Mr Moerane served the people of Johannesburg as mayor between 1 October and 22 November 2021.

He assumed office after the city had lost mayors Jolidee Matongo and Geoff Makhubo in quick succession.

President Ramaphosa said: "This is a sad day for Johannesburg and for the nation, as we mourn the passing of a vibrant, young leader.

"Mpho Moerane was an entrepreneurial, multi-skilled leader who placed his talents and creative energy at the disposal of the citizens of Johannesburg by moving into public office with vast experience as a business owner and, earlier in his life, as an artisan.

"We will miss his contribution to his political home, the African National Congress, and to the development of Johannesburg as one of our country's and continent's most important economic and cultural centres.

"May his soul rest in peace."