South Africa: Chancellor Edwin Cameron Calls for a Stellenbosch University 'Free of Hatred and Degradation'

Justice Edwin Cameron was officially inaugurated as chancellor of Stellenbosch University on Wednesday, 18 May. While he has been in office for more than two years, the ceremony was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, it takes place against a backdrop of campus unrest triggered by an alleged racist incident at the university earlier this week.

The dignity and self-worth inherent in South African people motivates them to care about the country's universities and how they function, says Justice Edwin Cameron, chancellor of Stellenbosch University (SU).

This dignity informs their conviction that they deserve well-functioning universities, capable government institutions, honest politicians and hardworking public servants.

"We as a country deserve outstanding teaching and dedicated learning, and world-improving research and conceptual breakthroughs in knowledge and knowledge systems, and in human and artificial intelligence," said Cameron. "And we deserve a university... that is free of disrespect and hatred and degradation."

Cameron was speaking at a ceremony marking his formal installation as chancellor of Stellenbosch University on Wednesday, 18 May. Though he took office in January 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic delayed his official inauguration.

"Justice Cameron has been exemplary in his role as Chancellor during this time," said Professor Wim de Villiers,...