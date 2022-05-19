Liberia: BCTC President Dr. Massaquoi Lauds Govt, Bong Caucus for Allotment of U.S.$900,000 Towards College Completion

Gbarnga — The president of the Bong County Technical College, Dr. Roland C. Massaquoi, has lauded the Government of Liberia and members of the Bong Legislative Caucus for the allotment of US$900,000.00 in the national budget for the completion of the institution's building.

"The government of Liberia has been very supportive to the Bong County Technical College since its inception in 2018. Though the government had estimated US$ 3 million for the completion of the building, I'm sure that estimate could be around US$ 2.2 million dollars, which would complete the building," he said.

"I would also like to appreciate members of the Bong Legislative Caucus for also contributing to the college. I can vividly recalled two to three years ago, the caucus made available US$60,000 to the college, and for that, I'm grateful," Dr. Massaquoi said.

Dr Massaquoi said the allotment of the amount would be a great help in addressing major parts of the building that are still under construction, including the Science Lab, Computer Lab, and the provision of internet connectivity, among others.

He said running a technical university is not about the building, but creating the enabling environment such as quality teachers, better internet connectivity, and quality instructional staff to meet minimal standard.

Dr. Massaquoi, who is the first president to preside over the first and second graduation ceremonies of the institution, is hopeful that there will be another graduation ceremony in November or December this year.

The BCTC president also disclosed that plans are underway to extend the Agriculture Department of the college on the Kokoyah road in Gbarnga. "It's intended to reduce the overcrowdedness on the campus of the university and create the necessary space for our students," he said.

Dr. Massaquoi also said there are eight mining students of the institution who are on internship at the Turkish Mining Company, MNG Gold in Kokoyah District since May 14 2022, while two students of the institution who are studying Civil Engineering have been deployed at Gbarlatuah, Zota District since January 2022.

On education, Dr. Massaquoi told FrontPageAfrica 27 practicing teachers of the institution have been deployed at three government secondary and primary schools in Gbarnga, while sixty seven nursing of the institution have also been deployed in all districts in Bong County at Primary Health Care facilities.