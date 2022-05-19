South Africa: Soweto Family Finally Secures Conviction of Man Who Raped Their Beloved Dog

analysis

A family's relentless determination finally got the wheels of justice turning on behalf of their beloved dog Moana, and helped turn the spotlight on the dangerous link between child rape and sex crimes involving animals.

The successful conviction and eight-year prison sentence for a Soweto man who raped his neighbour's dog is being hailed as a clear warning from the courts that animal cruelty and the sexual abuse of animals will not be tolerated.

Behind the case -- which has dragged on for more than a year and which ended with the harshest jail sentence yet imposed for animal cruelty in South Africa -- is a family that decided to fight for their pet and stay the course, despite being fobbed off by police.

Eighteen months after the incident, the Sithole family of Dobsonville is "very happy and relieved" that they can put this chapter behind them.

They also hope that speaking out has helped create awareness about the abuse of animals, sexual or otherwise, in the country.

The case has set an important precedent -- a man convicted of bestiality will spend years behind bars, which will hopefully have a deterrent effect.

And, for the Sitholes, their "sweet, good...