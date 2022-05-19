Namibia: Van Schalkwyk Shines in Milan

WHILE Namibia hosts the ITF J4 junior tennis tournament in Windhoek, its top junior player Connor van Schalkwyk has been making waves at a top junior tournament in Milan, Italy.

After being invited to form part of an International Tennis Federation Development team that is preparing for the upcoming junior major championships at Roland Garros in Paris and Wimbledon in London, Van Schalkwyk has been in great form at the ITF JA junior tournament which is currently underway in Milan, Italy.

Competing against the world's top-ranked junior players, Van Schalkwyk won his opening two matches in the boys singles category to progress to the third round of the competition.

The 17-year-old Van Schalkwyk, who is currently ranked 58th in the world, pulled off a major upset in the first round when he beat the sixth-seeded Coleman Wong of Hong Kong in straight sets, 6-0, 7-6. Wong is currently ranked 16th amongst the world's top junior players.

Van Schalkwyk continued his giant-killing act in the second round when he beat Alexander Blockx of Belgium 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Blockx is also ranked higher than Van Schalkwyk, with a current junior world ranking of 29.

Van Schalkwyk will now meet the winner between the ninth seed, Lautaro Midon of Argentina, and the unseeded Jack Loutit of New Zealand in the third round.

If he manages to win his next match, he is due to meet some of the world's top ranked junior players as the tournament progresses.

They include the top seed, Daniel Vallejo of Paraguay, who is currently ranked second in the world; the second seed Gonzalo Bueno of Peru, who is ranked fifth in the world; the third seed Ignacio Buse of Peru, who is ranked 11th in the world; and the fourth seed Edas Butvilas of Lithuania, who is ranked 13th in the world.

Van Schalkwyk and his South African partner Devin Badenhorst are also still in contention in the boys doubles competition after they beat the seventh-seeded Bor Artnak of Slovakia and Erik Arutiunian from Belarus 3-6, 6-3,10-7 in the first round.

The ITF J4 tournament, meanwhile, continued in Windhoek yesterday with most of the top seeds progressing to the quarterfinals.

The boys top seed, Leo Matthysen of South Africa received some tough resistance from Yoshka Sborowsky of France before winning the match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

He will now meet the seventh-seeded Shane Tapera of Zimbabwe, who beat Jovan Lubbe of SA 6-1, 6-1.

Johannes van Wijk of South Africa caused an upset by beating the second-seeded Benedict Badza of Zimbabwe 6-1, 6-4, to book a quarterfinal showdown against the fifth-seeded South African Yarona Morule, who beat compatriot John Coetzee 6-4, 6-3.

The third-seeded Joseph Townes of SA beat Moustafa Nour El Din of Egypt 6-2, 7-5 and will now face the unseeded Evan Jarzaguet of France, who beat Maris Ostrowski of Austria 7-5, 6-0.

The fourth-seeded Mark Nawa of Botswana beat Marshall Hulett of SA 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to book a quarterfinal showdown against Calum Jestin of SA, who beat Elias Hoxha of Austria 7-6, 6-4.

In the girls singles competition, the top-seeded Sasha Chimedza of Zimbabwe beat Aileen Hoxha of Austria 6-1, 6-0 and will now meet the fifth-seeded Erin McKenzie of South Africa, who beat her compatriot Ashtyn Cason, who withdrew due to illness.

Kaitlyn Ramduth of South Africa beat the fourth-seeded Shahd Habib of Egypt 6-3, 6-1 to book a quarterfinal spot against the seventh-seeded Celina Joseph of SA, who beat Vera Sokolova of Russia 6-1, 6-2.

In the other quarterfinal match-ups, the third-seeded Dune Vaissaud of France will face the sixth-seeded Sophia Fuller of SA, while the second-seeded Tayla Wilmot of SA will face her eighth-seeded compatriot Claire Jaramba.