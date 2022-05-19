Nigeria: Endless Encomiums for Justice Mary Odili

From the encomiums showered on the retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Peter Odili, in over four different events organised to celebrate her retirement, it is undeniable that she had an illustrious career from the magistracy to the highest court in the country in a 44-year period.

Trailing the elaborate valedictory court session organised in her honour at the Supreme Court last Thursday, to the thanksgiving church service in Port Harcourt last Sunday where encomiums poured on her, a programme put together for a book presentation in honour on Tuesday and banquet organised by the Rivers State government offered many important personalities another opportunity to eulogise the retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Peter Odili on her illustrious career, after 44 years of meritorious service to the country.

As usual, the Obi Wali Cultural Centre in Port Harcourt was filled to capacity with well wishers, lawyers, judges, justices of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, captains of industry, public officers and six governors in attendance. They had all come from far and near to be part of the book presentation put together in honour of the retired jurist.

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief O.C.J. Okocha (SAN), who kick-started the event, commended Justice Odili for retiring meritoriously and honourably from service after 44 years without blemish.

He said all the encomiums showered on the retired jurist from the valedictory court session in her honour at the Supreme Court on May 12, to the thanksgiving church service in Port Harcourt on May 15, were not just because of her retirement, but that all through her life and career, she had always received praises due to her commitment to her job and the decorous manner she had often conducted herself.

Okocha recalled that as a member of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC), there was no objection when Justice Odili was nominated for promotion to the Court of Appeal bench due to her hard work.

He added that as a member of National Judicial Council (NJC), it was also an overwhelming approval from the council members when she was nominated for promotion to the Supreme Court bench. He revealed that the only objection that came from a member, who faulted the promotion on the grounds that Justice Odili was not from the South-east was dismissed when it was observed that in her curriculum vitae, she cited Imo State as her state of origin.

"It is not a surprise to hear the encomiums that have so far been showered on Justice Odili. That she retired meritoriously and honourably is because of the hard work she put into her job. We are very proud of her."

Mr. Okey Wali (SAN), who represented the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) at the occasion, described Justice Odili as a big sister not only to senior advocates but to others lawyers generally. He particularly commended the retired jurist for her efficiency, speed and the meticulousness with which she discharged her job at the Supreme Court. He noted that no matter how long the list of cases on the cause list for the day, Justice Odili when presiding, would exhaust them with speed and thoroughness, and to the satisfaction of litigants.

Wali welcomed the retired jurist back home in good health and sound mind after an exhaustive career.

The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, said he was particularly happy that Justice Odili lived to witness all the encomiums being poured on her. He added that the calibre of persons who have so far showered the jurist with praises since she retired from service showed the high esteem they hold of her.

On her part, Justice Kudirat Kere-Ekun of the Supreme Court said all of them at the apex court bench were happy to know and work with Justice Odili. She added that having carefully listened to all the encomiums poured, there was nothing said about her that was a lie as the remarks about her were true reflections of her character. She added that the retired jurist was very industrious, efficient, thorough and sound.

Justice Kere-Ekun equally revealed that even though the justices of the Supreme Court had 90 days to get their judgments ready, Justice Odili's were always ready in three weeks. She added that the apex court would miss her greatly.

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, who spoke on behalf of the governors present at the event, thanked God for Justice Odili's life, adding that with her humility, he was not surprised to see that she attained the highest peak of her career.

Meanwhile, before the events moved to Port Harcourt, a valedictory court session was held in her honour at the Supreme Court in Abuja last Thursday where the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, described Justice Odili as an "irrepressible voice in the temple of justice." He also described her as an epitome of jurisprudential finesse and an insuperable lioness.

He noted: "We are honouring an amiable lady of alluring qualities and excellence that transcend the legal profession. She offered the best of her intellect to the advancement of the legal profession through her several years of inimitable adjudications at different levels of courts in Nigeria. She is a specimen of hard work, industry, discipline and high moral rectitude."

Similarly, Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, who spoke on behalf of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), praised the retired justice for her contribution to Nigeria's judicial system. He added that all through the period he appeared before Justice Odili, she conducted herself with dignity and decorum and at no time did she raise her voice against any lawyer.

On his part, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, represented by Beatrice Jedy-Agba, Ministry of Justice's permanent secretary, noted that Mrs Peter-Odili followed the path of honour during her time as justice on the bench of the Supreme Court. He described the retired jurist as a true image of a renowned jurist and African heroine.

From Abuja, the celebration of her retirement moved to Port Harcourt with a thanksgiving church service at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA) where Governor Nyesom Wike said he would forever remain grateful to Justice Odili for her timely intervention which saved his political career in 2004.

The governor, who revealed that he cried to Justice Odili when his name was excluded from the list of contestants for chairmen of local governments, added that she listened to him and took the complaint to her husband, Dr. Peter Odili, who was governor then.

The governor said he learnt a vital lesson from Mrs. Odili, 'the determination to build the capacity to be successful in one's career while not ignoring giving requisite attention to the family'. He said Justice Odili maintained a good balance that made her succeed both in her career as a legal practitioner, a mother and wife.

"I have seen somebody who is very compassionate and very caring. The moment you're around her husband, she takes care of you. She sees you as her husband's person and so she will always relate with you. Some of us are direct beneficiaries of the care through our relationship with the husband," Wike added.

Born as Mary Ukaego Nzenwa into the noble family of His Royal Highness, Eze Bernard Nzenwa and Ugoeze Bernadette Nzenwa of Amudi Obizi, Ezinihitte-Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Justice Odili's father was a renowned lawyer of international repute, who worked in the United Kingdom before he was made Secretary of Nigerian Airways.

Justice Odili gained admission into the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus where she read law. In her second year at the university, she earned a scholarship for maintaining the second class upper division league with higher scores.

She met her husband, Dr. Peter Odili, a medical doctor, at a campus party and the two began a romantic relationship. In 1976, she graduated with an LLB (Hons) and was rated the best student in the Department of Commercial and Property Law. Shortly after, she attended the Nigerian Law School and received her B.L. certificate in 1977.

After participating in the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) where she served as Pupil State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Abeokuta, Ogun State (1977-1978), and Pupil State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Benin-City, Bendel State, Justice Odili commenced her career in the judiciary as a Magistrate Grade III in November 1978.

She tied the knot with Dr. Odili in 1977 and they moved to Port Harcourt where her husband established his medical centre, Pamo Clinics. Between 1980 and 1988, the jurist served as Chief Magistrate Grade I; Chairman of the Juvenile Court; President, Marine Board of Inquiry into the 1979 Buguma Boat disaster; Chairman, Constitution Drafting Committee of the University of Nigeria Alumni Associates; Inaugural Chairperson of the International Federal of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Rivers State; and Secretary, Nigerian Horticultural Society.

With her support, Peter went into politics and served as a member and leader of Rivers State Delegates to the Constituent Assembly. In 1992, while she was a High Court Judge, Odili served as the Deputy Governor of Rivers State.

In 1999, following her husband's election as governor, Justice Odili became the First Lady of Rivers State, serving until May 29, 2007.

Justice Odili held the offices of Justice, Court of Appeal, Abuja Division and Presiding Justice, Court of Appeal, Kaduna Division. On May 3, 2011, President Goodluck Jonathan nominated her and two other Appeal Court Justices to the Supreme Court. She was appointed an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria (JSC) on June 23, 2011.

From the Magistrate's Court where she started her career, to the High Court and Court of Appeal, Justice Odili did not only deliver landmark judgments, but conducted herself with decorum and dignity. These attributes of hers took her to the Supreme Court where she held sway for 11 years.

At the apex court, she delivered many judgments, which helped to enrich the country's jurisprudence and redefined the political space. She also in no small measure delivered judgments that put judicial imprimatur on many political, electoral, business and family disputes.

For many years to come, her imprint at the Supreme Court and the judiciary at large will continue to be a reference point.

