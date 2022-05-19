Ghana: 34 Graduate From Blue Crest College School of Fashion and Design

The BlueCrest College School of Fashion and Design has graduated 34 students of the class of 2019 and 2020 last Friday.

The rector of the school, Mr Sujith Jayaprakash, said the students had entered their professional lives and that they should remember their roles and responsibilities and do more for their career.

According to Mr Jayaprakash, graduands should be self-sustainable for the future to improve on themselves and the economy, while motivating them to use their skills effectively.

"When I speak of quality education, I am not just talking about access to education, rather a system that provides knowledge, skills, values and attitudes that respond to individual, national, environmental, social and global expectations," he said.

The Dean of Academics, Professor Thomas Assan, challenged the graduands to do their best when they get into their profession.

"With these skills acquired I know some of you would set up your own business while others continue with their education, but you should be innovative enough to boost the economy of the country," he said.

Mrs Agnes Odamea Larbi, Head of Department (HoD) for the School of Fashion and Design, congratulated the graduands for their patience till the end of their schooling.

"Your struggles have been rewarded today though the pandemic and other internal challenges did not permit us in 2019 and 2020 but we have successfully gotten to the end of the road but it is not the end, it is the beginning," she said.

She advised the graduands to use the knowledge they had acquired for the benefit of others in the society and excel in every field they would find themselves.

The School of Fashion is one of the faculties in BlueCrest College affiliated to the National Board for Professional and Technical Examinations (NABTEX) and accredited by the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET).

In attendance was the BlueCrest College Governing Council, the registrar, Mr Eric Hanson, the Fashion and Design Department and the other departments such as Information Technology, Business and Mass Communication and Journalism, students and parents.