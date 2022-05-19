Ghana: Actionaid Ghana Appoints New Country Director

ActionAid Ghana, an international non-governmental organisation, has appointed John Nkaw as the substantive Country Director effective May 1, 2022.

Until his appointment as Country Director, John Nkaw served as Head of Programmes, Campaigns and Innovation and Interim Country Director.

This is contained in statement issued by the ActionAid Ghana in Accra yesterday and signed by the Board Chairman, Nana Yaw Okyere-Aduachie.

The statement said Mr Nkaw succeeded Sumaila Abdul-Rahman who resigned from office in August, 2021.

"In his new role, John Nkaw will lead the work of ActionAid Ghana by coordinating the work and strengthening its partnerships to ensure greater positive impact of programme interventions on the lives and livelihoods of people living in poverty.

"He joined ActionAid Ghana in March 2019 as the Head of Programmes and served as Interim Country Director from September 2021 to April 2022," the statement said.

The statement said as Interim Country Director, Mr Nkaw was responsible for overseeing the overall management of the organisation from the operational and strategic perspectives.

He coordinated programme planning, implementation, review, monitoring and evaluation exercises.

It said Mr Nkaw ensured that programme interventions are relevant to the aspirations of the poor for maximum positive impact on their lives and livelihoods.

"Mr Nkaw was selected through a rigorous and highly competitive process. We expect him to deliver and have no doubt that he will with the support of staff, partners and all other stakeholders," the statement said.

It said prior to joining ActionAid Ghana, Mr Nkaw had worked with Oxfam Ghana, SEND Foundation of West Africa (Now SEND Ghana), USAID Partnership for Education: Evaluating Systems, and the Ghana Aid Effectiveness Forum (AEF).

Mr Nkaw holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with Political Science and Master of Arts in Development Studies from the University of Ghana, and Master of Public Administration in Public Policy from University of Texas at Austin.

ActionAid Ghana (AAG) is an affiliate of ActionAid, a global justice federation working to achieve social justice, gender equality and poverty eradication.