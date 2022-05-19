Ghana: Develop Boxing to Benefit All ... Pres Akufo-Addo Tells Gba

The executive of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) yesterday called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The group was accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Evan Opoku Bobie and Prof Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

President Akufo-Addo was decorated with a special national title with his picture etched on it.

Addressing the guests, President Addo Akufo-Addo commended the GBA administration for their foresight and urged them to put in place the right structures to develop the sport for the benefit of all.

He pledged the state's support to the GBA through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and accepted a proposal for the organization of a special event to be christened 'President's Title' on Boxing Day, December 26.

Briefing the President, the GBA boss, Mr Abraham Kotei Neequaye expressed gratitude for the recognitionfor the boxing fraternity and informed him about the return of the boxing league after over a 16-year break.

"Our main focus is to extend our league fight nights to the regions but due to the lack of logistics and facilities, the project is currently in Accra; a situation that has denied equally good boxers in the regions," he said.

He appealed to the President to support the GBA with logistics including vehicles to support their bid to give the championship a national dimension.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said as a result of the support from Imax Media, over 120 boxers and 12 boxing gyms in Accra have been engaged in regular bouts twice in a month.

Such boxers, he explained, are taking home about Gh¢1,000 every night with the best boxer receiving television sets, best coach getting a mobile phone whilst the best amateur boxer receive a standing fan to motivate them.

He said two brand new Renault Kwid cars would be at stake for the overall best boxer and best gym, at the end of the boxing league season.

Present at the meeting were the President's Executive Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo, Chief of Staff, MadamFrema Opare and her deputy, Fawaz Aliu.

Others present on the GBA team were the Second Vice-President, Roger Barnor, Alhaji Tofik Muritala, Chairman of Promotions, Mr. Michael Tetteh, Vice-Chairman of Promotions, John Manfo, an Executive Board Member, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, Director of Communications and Mr. Fadi Fattal and Mr. Ernest Quaye Arday, partners from Imax Media Group.