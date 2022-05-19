Ghana: MSK Zilina Africa Trials Starts Today

19 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Second Division campaigners, MSK Zilina Africa will today begin a four-day soccer scouting tournament in search of good talents.

The event is scheduled for May 19-24 at the McDan La Town Park, in Accra.

Speaking to the Times Sports, a member of the Media and Communication team, Mr Courage Dzide said, the event will attract 22 clubs from the second and third-tier leagues in the Ashanti, Eastern, Brong-Ahago and Greater Accra regions.

He said the vision was to unearth young and ambitious footballers for their mother club (MSK Zilina) in the Slovakia top-flight and other affiliate clubs across Europe.

He said winners of Best Player, Top Scorer, Best Goalkeeper and Most Promising Player awards would have opportunities to showcase their talents abroad.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X