Ghana: MSK Zilina Africa Trials Starts Today

Second Division campaigners, MSK Zilina Africa will today begin a four-day soccer scouting tournament in search of good talents.

The event is scheduled for May 19-24 at the McDan La Town Park, in Accra.

Speaking to the Times Sports, a member of the Media and Communication team, Mr Courage Dzide said, the event will attract 22 clubs from the second and third-tier leagues in the Ashanti, Eastern, Brong-Ahago and Greater Accra regions.

He said the vision was to unearth young and ambitious footballers for their mother club (MSK Zilina) in the Slovakia top-flight and other affiliate clubs across Europe.

He said winners of Best Player, Top Scorer, Best Goalkeeper and Most Promising Player awards would have opportunities to showcase their talents abroad.