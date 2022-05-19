Ghana: Rev. Andrews Awintia Inducted Superintendent for Assemblies of God Greater Accra East

The Head Pastor of the Bethel Family Chapel Assemblies of God, Tema, Andrews Nelson Awintia, has been inducted into office as the new Regional Superintendent for Greater Accra East of the Assemblies of God.

The induction ceremony took place at the Bethel Family Chapel of the Assemblies of God at Tema Community 22 Annex on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Planning Committee, Rev. Stephen Wengam, urged the church to incorporate professionalism in all their activities.

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso, in his sermon urged Rev. Awintia to be firm, but caring in the discharge of his duties.

"You are a leader for all the people. Be firm, be principled but be also gracious and caring," he said.

Rev. Awintia in his speech promised to undertake a number of programmes to ensure that ministers within his jurisdiction were able to carry out their mandate.

"My predecessors worked tirelessly to address many of these issues. Some are recurring matters that do not go away. Others are issues that come up due to the times that we find ourselves in and together with my team, we will assist pastors in the region to fulfill their calling and their God-given mandate," he promised.

He further pledged to improve upon the benefits of retired ministers within the region.

"Another area of focus will be to revise the current retirement benefits. We may not be able to do as much as we wish, but we would like to put in some effort to ensure that our retired ministers are not discomforted after giving their all to build the church and the body of Christ. We must be intentional about how to care for and support the widows of our departed ministers," he added.

The ceremony was attended by Ministers of God, Ministers and Members of Parliament including Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade, Sam George, MP for Ningo Prampram, Ernest Norgbey, MP of Ashaiman, Rev Prof Asamoah Gyadu, President of the Trinity Theological Seminary and Regional Superintendents of other regions.