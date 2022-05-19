Ghana: Palestinian Ambassador Condemns Killing of Journalist

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Abdal Fatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri, has described the death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as "painful and sad" adding that her killers deliberately took her life.

The late Shireen Abu Akleh who worked for the Al-Jazeera was killed by Israeli Forces in Jenin in Gaza on May 11, 2022.

The death of the astute journalist has since prompted widespread condemnation across the globe including Israel's own human right groups and the Vatican.

The Ambassador, at a press briefing on Monday revealed that the Israeli Sniper who allegedly shot and killed the journalist was the same person who destroyed the Al-Jazeera office in Gaza.

According to him, all evidence pointed to the fact that the killing of the journalist was state sponsored and intentional.

Mr Alsatarri further indicated that for more than 25 years Shireen talked about the suffering of the Palestinian people and the fact that many of them had turned into refugees across the globe.

He also described the slain journalist as compassionate and patriotic, adding that though she had died, her legacy would remain forever.

"They killed her in efforts to kill the truth but we believe that though she's not here, her works will continue to project the truth. Let us all join forces together to condemn this dastardly act and ensure that the culture of hate is not promoted in any way."

"We have been suffering for more than 70 years now, enough is enough," he lamented.

While empathising with the Ukranians, he said the Palestinians must not be forgotten.

A member of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, Mr Samuel OkudzetoAblakwa, in his remarks called on all to condemn the murder of the journalist who was performing lawful duty to humanity and stand in solidarity to the memory of MsAkleh.

"As Ghanaians who have suffered colonialisation, we can relate to the injustice so I am calling on all to support the people of Palestine to ensure their human rights are protected," he added.

MrOkudzeto hoped that justice would be served as fast as possible.

He said Shireen was a courageous journalist who dedicated her life to the voiceless.

MrAblakwa who is the Member of Parliament of North Tongu called on all countries to demand for the protection of the lives and rights of Palestinians.

The Public Relations Officer of Ghana Trade Union Congress, MsNaaAyeleArdayfioSekyere, on her part said the killing of Akleh and the wounding of Ali al-Samudi were criminal acts and called for urgent and thorough independent investigations to ensure perpetrators of the crime are brought to book.

Present at the meeting were Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Anette Choa Garcia, former Minister of Defence, Dr Benjamin Kunbuor among other dignitaries.