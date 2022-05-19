Ghana: Trade, Investment Organisations Strategise to Build Resilient Economies Post Covid-19 Pandemic

The meeting of Trade and Investment Promotion organisations across the world aimed at providing solutions to help build resilience and manage risk in the era of COVID-19 pandemic ended in Accra yesterday.

Dubbed; 'The World Trade Promotion Conference(WTPO), the event hosted by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority(GEPA) and International Trade Centre(ITC), a development agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation(WTO) brought together 200 leaders of national trade promotion organisations from around the world.

The two-day conference held on the theme: 'Bold solutions for resilience and recovery' explored how trade promotion organisations could foster the growth of SMEs at a time of considerable complexity.

The Trade and Industry of Ghana Minister, Alan Kyerematen, at the opening ceremony said the event was timely as Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) play a key role in employing majority of the world's workforce.

"This is why this WTPO conference, which intends to discuss ways in which trade promotion organisations can best support the private sector to enhance production and productivity levels, is most welcome" he stated.

He said the conference would recognise Trade Promotions Organisations (TPOs) which have displayed boldness, agility and resilience in their work in addressing challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other recent global developments such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He congratulated nominees and awardees at this year's conference and hoped that the recognition that comes from these awards would spur other TPOs to develop the same level of resilience and boldness in times of uncertainty and adversity.

The Executive Director of ITC, Pamela Coke, said "good trade can drive socio-economic recovery that is inclusive and sustainable," adding that trade promotion organisations can make all the difference in helping companies achieve good trade."

"They must help businesses to mitigate risks and embrace opportunities of a green transition. They must help women, youth and vulnerable groups join global value chains, and overcome systemic barriers that keep them from developing their businesses for export," she said.

DrAfuaAsabeaAsare, Chief Executive Officer of GEPA, said her outfit was committed to supporting small businesses build on their capacities and build the kind of resiliencethat would enable them compete favourably on international markets.