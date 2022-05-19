Ghana: Prof. Bosu Inducted 7th CSIR DG

Professor Paul Pinnock Bosu was on Friday inducted as the 7th Director-General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), at a brief ceremony in Accra.

He took the oaths of office and secrecy and was also presented with a staff as his symbol of office and authority.

Prof. Bosu joined CSIR for national service in November 1994, and was given full time appointment as Assistant Research Scientist in October 1995.

Through hard work and dedication to duty, he rose through the ranks to the grade of Chief Research Scientist in January 2018.

In addition to being a full time Research Scientist, Prof. Bosu spent considerable amount of his time and energy teaching part-time and training undergraduate, and postgraduate students in universities in Ghana and overseas.

In 2017, the Board of the CSIR College of Science and Technology (CCST), which is affiliated to the University of Cape Coast, awarded him an Associate Professor in Entomology.

He also served in various positions at CSIR-FORIG, where he spent most of his active research career, including Head of Entomology Section; Head of Biology and Forest Health Division; Head of Ecosystem Science and Climate Division; Head of Biodiversity and Ecosystem Science Unit; and Head of Training and Consultancy Section.

Prof. Bosu was also the Editor-In-Chief of the Ghana Journal of Forestry and Chair of the CSIR-FORIG Staff (Provident) Fund.

Prior to his appointment as Director General, he served as Deputy Director-General for CSIR from January 2019 to April 2022.

Prof. Bosu has served on a number of national committees and boards, he is a member of the Executive Committee of the Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) programme; member of the Advisory Board of the College of Basic and Applied Sciences (CBAS), of the University of Ghana (Legon); and member of the Board of the Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR), MampongAkwapim.

He has authored and co-authored over 100 publications, which include referred journal articles, technical reports, books and book chapters and attracted hundreds of thousands of dollars in research funds to CSIR/FORIG through grants for Research and Development (R&D) programmes.

Prof Bosu has been actively involved in the training of over 2000 farmers and extension officers in snail farming and beekeeping technologies.

In 2018, the Northern Arizona University School of Forestry recognized his work with the Distinguished Alumnus Award of the School (the First International Student to receive the Award) In November 2014, the International Tropical Timber Council (ITTC) acknowledged his contributions to the Council's Fellowship programme with a Special Invitation to deliver "His Success Story" at the Opening of the 50th Anniversary Session of the Council, in Yokohama, Japan.

He received the Best Scientist Award at CSIR-FORIG for 2005/2006, and National Best Agricultural Researcher Award at the National Farmers' Day celebration in December 2007. , among others.

Prof. Bosu is an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (Hon) and Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degrees in Biological Sciences, in 1994 and 1999, respectively.

He is also an alumnus of the Northern Arizona University (NAU) in Flagstaff, USA where he obtained a PhD in Forest Entomology, specialising in mechanisms of plant resistance to insect pests (in 2003). Prof. Bosu attended the prestigious Adisadel College in Cape Coast.

LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU