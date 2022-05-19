Ghana Chamber of Mines Pledges Collaboration to Promote Sustainable Mining in Wa

The Ghana Chamber of Mines says it would collaborate with the Burkina Faso Chamber of Mines to promote sustainable and responsible mining in Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The partnership, it said, would yield positive results which would propel the socioeconomic development of the people in the region as well as further the development agenda of the two chambers.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ghana Chamber of Mines to congratulate the newly elected President of the Burkina Faso Chamber of Mines, MrAdamaSoro.

"We at the Ghana Chamber of Mines look forward to working with you to promote sustainable and responsible mining in ECOWAS Federation of Chamber of Mines and Africa at large," the statement quoted President of the Ghana Chamber, Mr Eric Asubonteng.

"Be rest assured, as you take up this responsibility, of the Ghana Chamber of Mines and its members' continued friendship and support throughout your tenure in office.

"I look forward to working with you in promoting environmentally, and socially responsible mining for the mutual benefit of our organisations, host communities, States, and the sub-region," he was quoted again.

The statement also conveyed the best wishes of the Executive Director of ECOWAS Federation of Chamber of Mines, MrSulemanuKoney, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

"We are excited to work with you at EFEDCOM to promote our industry in the sub-region. We congratulate you on taking up this role and wish you very best in executing your responsibilities," it quoted him.

Adama Soro is the Vice-President in charge of Public Affairs of Endeavour Mining, a mining group in Burkina Faso and one of the largest producers in the world with seven mines in operation and the leading gold producer in West Africa, employing approximately 6,500 employees throughout the group.

Mr Soro has built his career in promoting the private sector in general and mining. He holds a University Diploma in Scientific Education, specialising in Special and Higher Mathematics, a Master's degree in Business Administration and Management Sciences and a certification in Global Learning Initiative for International Trade.

Mr Soro worked for 18 years in the development of international affairs with French and Canadian diplomatic and cooperation services, international trade, and extractive sector management.