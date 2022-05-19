Gambia: Mother Asks Court to Send Son to Prison

A woman yesterday told the Kanifing Magistrates' Court to send her son to Mile 2 Prison. She made this remark before Magistrate Colley.

As the complainant, she testified against her son, Abdoulie, who was charged with threatening violence contrary to Section 84 of the Criminal Code.

She testified that her son on the 7th April, 2022, ran into her room, holding a knife in an attempt to stab her. She stated that she tried to take the knife from her son but it was difficult to do so. She adduced that it was her other son who heard her struggling with his younger brother, entered her room and took the knife from the accused. She posited further that Abdoulie then ran away.

"I told Abdoulie's elder brother to pursue his younger brother and take him to the police. Abdoulie from time to time would smoke marijuana and would be mentally disturbed. He would then misbehave. He has been doing this on several occasions. His actions have never given me a peace of mind," she told the court.

But Magistrate Colley suggested to Prosecutor 2231 Gibba to take the accused to Tanka Tanka to establish his mental status. The case was adjourned to the 2nd June, 2022, for the prosecution to produce a medical report from the Tanka Tanka.

"Nothing is wrong with Abdoulie," the mother of the accused told the court.

The accused is alleged to have threatened to kill his mother with a knife.