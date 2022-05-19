Africa: Mayor Rohey Lowe Wins Refela Africa Presidency

Rohey Malick Lowe, the Lord Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC) who was the President of Rafela Internal Gambia Chapter, has won the Rafela Africa Presidency, a position she contested with other Mayors in Africa. The election was held in Kenya.

Since elected into office as the first female Mayor of the country's capital city, Banjul City Council (BCC), Rohey Malick Lowe continues to gain more international recognition. She was last year named the African Mayor of the Month (April 2021) by the United Cities of Local Government (UCLG). She was last year also appointed Vice Chair of the Global Parliament of Mayors (GPM).

Reacting to Mayoress Lowe's election as president of RAFELA Africa, the leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Ousainou Darbo writes on the UDP Executive Group congratulating her: "Congratulations Burr Banjul for your election as President of Refela. Every Gambian is proud of you. You have repainted The Gambia on the global political map on a positive pedestal. Papa is proud of you. Continue to live with God's blessings."

