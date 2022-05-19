Gambia: Depot Supervisor Continues Testimony in Gam-Petroleum Economic Crime Case

Gam-Petroleum depot supervisor and acting operations manager, Tuesday told the High Court that the company's total record in physical stuck of gas oil on 21 October 2021 was 2398.193 litres and the total for Gasoline was 3,489,503 litres.

Lamin Touray added that the physical stuck on 25 October was over 89561 litres and the total for Gasoline was 2,234000, 713 litres. He said the above shows the uplift difference in total physical stuck on Gasoline which was 943,97 litres while total Gas Oil was 0.00 in November 1, 2021.

Testifying in the economic crime case involving two of his former bosses, Mr. Touray took the court through the rundown of Gam Petroleum's work processes.

He explained that after the completion of the safety meeting, the Cargo Surveyor will proceed to inspection and measurement during which the measured figure and temperature will be recorded.

Touray said during the safety meeting, they agreed that the loading master will open a communication channel between the ship and the shore after the calculation, and after establishing the communication, the loading master will inform the receivers of the situation on board and asked their readiness to receive the products.

He said from there the receivers will line up by opening the receiving tanks of the products after confirming the receiving tanks are open.

Moreover, he added that the loading master will then confirm with the connection team whether they have completed the connection before instructing the chief officer to start the pumping discharge process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said upon receiving the product, Gam-Petroleum will unlock the quantity control which is done by shore representatives and Cargo Surveyor after the measurement.

He told the court after that they would convert the measurement heights to volume to establish the out-turned quantities and these tuned quantities would be sent to the second accused and the surveyor would sign the attuned quantities.

According to Mr. Touray, from that point, the traders would start releasing to the OMCs who bought from them and the released orders will be sent via email to both accused persons, but after releasing the quantities, interned transfer would be prepared and signed by the second accused person and would be sent back to the traders and OMCs.

After that, he said, the released quantity will be communicated to the control room to monitor the quantity that each OMC needs to uplift and base on the release, the OMCs would send in their delivery note to the control room which will prepare the loading on the ticket.

He added that the quantities will be calculated in the computer to generate the depot stuck statement which will be sent to the accused persons office for them to know the physical stuck of the tank daily, which will help them know the space and the physical stuck in the tank.