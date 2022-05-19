Rwanda: La Francophonie to Train Rwandan Peacekeepers in French

The International Organisation of Francophonie (OIF) has launched a French teaching programme for Rwanda Defence Force troops that will be deployed in peacekeeping operations in French-speaking countries.

The ceremony to launch the programme took place on Wednesday, May 18 at Rwanda Military Academy of Gako in Bugesera district.

It was graced by the Secretary General of OIF, Louise Mushikiwabo.

Military leaders who graced the event included Colonel Jean Chrysostome Ngendahimana, the RDF Chief Operations and Training (J3) and Colonel Franco Rutagengwa, the Deputy Commander of Rwanda Military Academy.

Officers and OIF delegation pose for a group photo during the launch of a French teaching programme for RDF peacekeepers deployed in French-speaking countries in Bugesera on May 18. Olivier Mugwiza

The training commenced with a cohort of 50 military personnel who will, in October 2022, be deployed in the Central African Republic.

Commenting on the newly launched programme, Mushikiwabo stressed that peacekeepers need language skills to communicate with residents of their peacekeeping nations.

"Military operations involve communication in the same language between peacekeepers, residents in their area and the army commanders, so as the Rwandan servicemen are in different French speaking countries, we wanted to enhance their French language skills to foster the communication they will have," she noted.

Revealing the genesis of this training program, she added the idea came during her exchanges with the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, General Jean Bosco Kazura, during his recent official visit to Paris,

Rwanda is the fourth largest contributor of peacekeeping operations in the world.

During his remarks, Colonel Franco Rugagengwa, the Deputy Commander of Rwanda Military Academy also echoed the same views that the constitutional adoption of the French language aimed at solving global issues, security included.

"Article 8 of the constitution approved the French language as one of the official languages in Rwanda. So, why shouldn't the army embrace the language to create a space and embrace diversity, globalization and in eliminating these security threats?" he wondered.

Apart from the Rwandan programme, La Francophonie has opened several other French training institutes for peacekeepers coming from Vietnam and Cambodia among other Asian countries.