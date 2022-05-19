Togo: Statement of the Chairperson of the AU Commission on the Terrorist Attack

press release

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has learned with great alarm of the terrorist attack that took place on 11 May, against a military post of the Togolese armed forces, in the locality of Kpékpakandi, in northern Togo, and which left 8 people dead and 13 injured.

The Chairperson of the Commission strongly condemns these cowardly and heinous crimes and extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people and the Government of the Republic of Togo, while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Chairperson of the Commission calls on the Government of Togo and neighboring countries to redouble their efforts to stem the flow of terrorist activities to the coastal States and in the broader fight against terrorism in the Region.

He reiterates the full support and solidarity of the African Union to the Government and people of Togo in their quest for peace and stability.