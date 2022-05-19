Namibia: !hanabeb Appointed As Erongo Red CEO

19 May 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

The Board of Erongo RED has appointed Immanuel !Hanabeb as its new CEO.

The appointment was made after an extensive and extremely competitive selection process.

!Hanabeb, who will assume his new role, effective 1 June 2022, will succeed Fessor Mbango whose contract ended on 30 April 2022.

!Hanabeb holds a Master's Degree in Development Finance from the University of Stellenbosch and a Bachelor of Technology in Finance and Administration from the Namibian University of Science and Technology (NUST).

He also holds a National Diploma in Cost Accounting from NUST and a Postgraduate Diploma from the University of Stellenbosch.

In addition to his academic qualifications, !Hanabeb has more than 15 years of senior management experience and brings a wealth of experience in strategy development, strategy implementation, business development, sales, revenue generation strategies, budgeting, accounting, finance, new product development, stakeholder engagement and project management.

Speaking on behalf of the board, Erongo RED board chairperson Zoe Nambahu said: "Mr !Hanabeb's extensive financial background and business development skills will help Erongo RED reach new heights whilst executing our mandate to distribute and supply safe, reliable, sustainable and accessible electricity". Nambahu further said, "his strong leadership expertise will help in growing the business further, and ensure sustainability and shareholder value".

In the meantime, the board has appointed Claude Tjizo as the Acting CEO until !Hanabeb assumes the reigns at Erongo RED.

