Zimbabwe: Luphahla Named Interim Highlanders Coach

Former Warriors forward Joel Luphahla has been appointed interim head coach at Bulawayo giants Highlanders following the sacking of Mandla Mpofu.

Mpofu was relieved of his duties on Tuesday together with assistant coaches Bekithemba Ndlovu and Julias Ndlovu as well as welfare manager Vezigama Dlodlo.

Luphahla, who was recently roped in the Bosso technical team was spared the axe, and will take over the reins on an interim basis.

The former Zimbabwe international winger joined Bosso in March after leaving ambitious Zifa Northern Region Division One side Golden Eagles while he also had a stint at Gweru-based former Premier Soccer League side TelOne.

In a statement on Wednesday, Highlanders said Luphahla will be in charge until the appointment of a new technical set-up.

The club said in a statement: "Highlanders would like to inform its members, fans and all other stakeholders that the club has amicably parted ways with technical manager Mandla Mpofu and his backroom staff...

"In the interim, Joel Luphahla will be conducting the team training sessions, pending the announcement of the new technical team."

Luphahla will be hoping to make a positive impact at Highlanders, who have so far won three games, drew seven and lost three with two other matches against Dynamos and FC Platinum awaiting the outcome of disciplinary hearings.

The Bulawayo giants are in 12th position on 16 points two clear of the relegation zone.