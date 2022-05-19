Namibia: Oshakati Plans to Buy N$4,5m Sewage Truck

OSHAKATI mayor Leonard Hango says the northern town will buy a sewage multi-truck at the cost of N$4,5 million.

This comes while the town plans to spend little on water infrastructure and roads at the Ompumbu and Onawa informal settlements.

The mayor said the town plans to build roads at Onawa location at the cost of N$2,3 million, while N$1,1 million is planned for water infrastructure for the Ompumbu informal settlement.

Hango said the town council will also upgrade community development centres, at the cost of N$832 000.

The mayor announced the plan in his budget speech on Tuesday, when he tabled a N$204 million 2022/23 budget for the town.

Hango also said the town plans to build a fire station at the cost of N$3,5 million.

N$1 million will be spent on phase two of the recreational park at Ekuku, while N$1,9 million has been set aside for the construction of two taxi ranks, he said.

The town council also plans to construct a landfill site for N$1 million, and submersible sewer pumps at the cost of N$800 000.

"The council expects all residents and our clients in general to pay for their municipal services timely for our budget for the financial year 2022/2023 to be fully utilised," he said.

Oshakati spokesperson Katarina Kamari said it has always been the town's plan to buy the sewage truck but it was put on hold to allow other equally important projects to be executed.

She added that as the town is growing and is being formalised, there is need for a sewage truck, as currently council hires contractors to carry out the work.