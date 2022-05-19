Angola: President Appoints New Arseg Executive Director

8 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço Wednesday appointed Jesus Manuel Teixeira to the position of executive director of the Angolan Insurance Regulation and Supervision Agency (ARSEG).

In another decree reached ANGOP, the Head of State dismissed Jardel Silvério Duarte, from the position of executive director of ARSEG, to which he had been appointed on 8 November 2019.

ARSEG is a public law institution responsible for regulating, supervising and monitoring insurance, reinsurance, pension fund and insurance and reinsurance mediation activities.

The institution collaborates in matters within its competence with all national authorities, in particular with the National Bank of Angola and the Capital Markets Commission.

The objective is to ensure the protection of the rights and obligations of all parties involved in the sector.

