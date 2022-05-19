Angola: Armed Forces Must Promote a Peaceful Environment - Chief of Staff

Luanda — The Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) Egídio de Sousa e Santos said Wednesday that the military must ensure that the general elections, scheduled for next August, take place in a peaceful environment, tolerance, respect for difference and harmony.

The Army general was speaking at the opening of the day of education and patriotic exaltation that will extend until next October, in all military units in the country.

Egidio de Sousa stated that the armed forces, in the interest of building a united, prosperous and reconciled society, must guarantee internal stability and ward off threats to the country's security.

He underlined that the activity of education and patriotic exaltation takes place under the sign of the country's current challenges, embodied in the rescue of moral and civic values, to contribute to the moralisation of society, exalt patriotism and responsible citizenship within the armed forces.

In turn, the coordinator of the education and patriotic exaltation event, Lieutenant General António de Jesus Fernandes, said that the intention is to guarantee the participation of FAA personnel in the continuous maintenance of security and stability in the country during the elections.