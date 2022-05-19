Malawi: Former Tobacco Commission CEO Kayisi Sadala Arrested Over Illegal Sale of Institutional Houses

19 May 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Former Tobacco Commission (formerly Tobacco Control Commission - TCC), Kayisi Sadala, is in police custody having been arrested on Tuesday afternoon in connection to the illegal sale of the institutional houses.

Nyasa Times has gathered that Sadala, while serving as TC CEO, authorized sale of the Commission's houses to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of senior officials of the erstwhile governing party.

Our source at Lilongwe Police Station in Area 3, where the suspect is spending his second night, stated that Sadala's arrest has nothing to do with political witch-hunting as some DPP followers have been advancing on social media.

Deputy National Police Publicist Harry Namwaza told Nyasa Times a short while ago that the former TC boss will be charged with abuse of office and is likely to appear before the court on Thursday.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X