Namibia: Councillor Sues Protestor for Defamation

Rundu — Theophilie Namutenya Lingwe from Muroro village, who was at the forefront of a protest that demanded the removal of regional councillor Filiphus Nkore Mavara is being sued for alleged defamation of character.

Lingwe, who was leading a group of angry Mashare constituency residents, who in April threatened to lock down the constituency office, has been singled out to face the music solo, after a recording of her accusing Mavara of corruption went viral.

She also allegedly said Mavara corruptly received funds from the blueberry agriculture project and bought himself a 2.4 GD6 Toyota bakkie in 2019. She also allegedly said Mavara bribed the police to stop the aggrieved community members from having a peaceful demonstration in April.

"The above statements were intended by the defendant to mean and were understood by the person who acquired knowledge thereof to mean that the plaintiff is not a law-abiding citizen in the following respects, that he is a corrupt councillor and a greedy politician, selfish and that he considers his own interest ahead and above the Mashare constituency which he serves," said the court documents sent to Lingwe. "On or about the 29th day of April 2022, alternatively on an unknown date and at Muroro village, the defendant authored and featured an audio which she widely circulated in which she made false suggestions, innuendos,

insinuations alternately statements or alternatively uttered statements about and concerning the plaintiff to the effect that the plaintiff has an interest in and, or shareholder in blueberries agriculture project in his constituency," the court documents state.

Along with her fellow demonstrators, they accused their councillor of corruption and that he failed to bring the most-needed development to their constituency, and that the councillor is involved in selling land without the consent of the community among others.

Mavara, through his Rundu lawyer Bernhard Tjatjara, is suing Lingwe for N$200 000 and gave her 10 days from the date of receipt (17 May) to respond whether she will pay or go defend herself in the High Court.