Zimbabwe: Goromonzi Man in Court for Murdering Girlfriend

19 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paul Katanda

A GOROMONZI man Wednesday appeared in court answering to murder charges after he allegedly fatally assaulted his girlfriend.

Michael Jere (29) appeared before Harare Magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who advised him to approach the High Court for bail application.

He will be back in court on June 6, 2022.

It is alleged that on May 15, 2022, Jere had an argument with his girlfriend while at a beer hall in Lowdale, cutting their night short.

The couple left for the deceased's place of residence.

When they got home, Jere allegedly started assaulting his girlfriend while outside her house.

At around 0200hours, he collected his clothes and left for work, leaving his girlfriend in a bad shape.

The girlfriend was found by neighbors at around 6am lying unconscious on a dust road 500metres away from her house with facial injuries.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she died.

Anesu Chirenje represented the state.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X