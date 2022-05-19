Namibian Musician Bags Award in Canada

19 May 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

Namibian musician Garth Prinsonsky has won a music award at the Juno Awards in Toronto, Canada.

Prinsonsky, who uses the stage name Garth Prince won in the category of "Children's album of the year".

The awards are presented annually to Canadian musical artists and bands to acknowledge their artistic and technical achievements in all music genres.

The awards are an equivalent of the Brit Awards in Great Britain or the Grammy Awards in the United States.

Nine winners are selected out of forty-two categories.

Prinsonsky, who started his musical career at Walvis Bay with the Mascato Youth Choir moved to Canada about 12 years ago, and started teaching African music in Canadian schools.

The 39-year-old father of two released a children's music book titled Grazing Back Home, with original and folk songs, including "Tate wetu" in 2020.

"It seems like a dream. Africans are starting to make an impact on the global art scene. This award puts me in a good position to maximise the opportunity to make sure that Namibian inspired music gets into the household of every Canadian house. I will make a plan to share what I learn here with the children in Africa" said Prinsonsky

It is the first time someone who produced African inspired music has won such an award in Canada.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X