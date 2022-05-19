Zimbabwe: First Lady Donates to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital

Eliah Saushoma/The Herald
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa (file photo).
19 May 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Through her Angel of Hope Foundation, the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa donated blankets and bedsheets to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital yesterday.

The hospital is the only provincial referral health institution in Mashonaland West.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister, Barbara Rwodzi handed over the blankets and sheets on behalf of Mai Mnangagwa.

The blankets and sheets were given to the First Lady by telecommunications giant, NetOne.

After receiving the donation, Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital superintendent, Dr Collet Mawire applauded Amai Mnangagwa for the donation he described as timeous.

Deputy Minister Rwodzi said Amai Mnangagwa who was recently conferred with a doctorate from an Indian University for her humanitarian works, was helping the underprivileged children, senior citizens and those incarcerated.

NetOne's head of marketing and public relations, Roseline Chisveto representing group chief executive officer, Mr Raphael Mushanawani said they partnered with Amai Mnangagwa in her humanitarian works to help bring development to our community.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X