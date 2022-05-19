Angola: Luanda Refinery Project Reaches Final Stage

8 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The project to increase production capacity from 300 to 1,200 metric tons per day of petrol at the Luanda refinery is almost finished, Joaquim Kiteculo, head of Sonangol's Business Unit, Refining and Petrochemicals (Sonaref) said Wednesday.

Joaquim Kiteculo, who did not add further details on the project, said they are concluding it, which will triple the production of petrol.

Speaking at the VIII Congress of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), which addressed the topic "Opportunities in Refining and Petrochemical Processing", Kiteculo explained that, currently, of the county's need of 440,000 barrels per day of crude oil by-products, the State-owned Sonangol can only provide 20 percent.

Besides the Luanda refinery, similar projects are being implemented in the northern Cabinda Province, in Soyo (Zaire Province, northwest) and Lobito (Benguela, country's centre-west).

On the occasion, the executive secretary of the African Association of Refiners and Distributors, Anibor Kragha, who was the moderator of the theme, praised the efforts of the Angolan government in the construction of refineries, which will, in his understanding, boost the sector at an African level, especially with neighbouring countries.

