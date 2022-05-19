Angola: Football - Petro De Luanda Win Top Division Championship

9 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda won the national first division football championship on Wednesday, after defeating Sagrada Esperança da Luanda Norte by 3-1, in the 26th round played at Luanda 's 11 de Novembro Stadium.

With goals scored by Kinito at minute 35, Tiago Azulão at 59', and Maya at 87' Petro de Luanda, ended a 12-year "fast" period, that is, without winning the top division championship, also dubbed Girabola.

This is Petro's 16th trophy, after the last conquest in 2009.

The opponent team's consolation goal happened at 90+3 minutes, Petro defender committed a foul in the area, which the referee sanctioned with a penalty kick, which was well finalized by Jô Paciência.

The game was played at 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda.

Check the top five teams of the competition:

1-Petro de Luanda 68pts

2 -Sagrada Esperança 59pts

3-1º de Agosto 55pts

4-Interclube 46pts

5-Bravos do Maquis 44pts

