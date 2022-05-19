Namibia: Katutura Expo to Revive Covid-19-Struck Businesses

THE Katutura Expo this year will be held at the Sam Nujoma Stadium from 31 August to 3 September.

This was said by the regional councillor for Katutura Central constituency Vezemba Katjaimo when he launched the expo at the stadium yesterday.

"The expo will provide a platform to revive businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), that were devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic that brought them to their knees," said the councillor, adding that the proceeds will be ploughed back into the constituency.

He said the expo would focus on those industries that have the capacity to create employment, improve food security, produce innovative means of production through information and communication technology and also improve the standard of living for Namibians.

"This will help mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on the business sector, as the expo will focus on the growth and expansion of SMEs," he said.

Exhibiting at the expo will be those small businesses owned by graduates of technical and vocational education and training centres.

"The objective is to showcase remarkable innovations and productions and new approaches to manufacturing and service provision by the businesses owned by TVET graduates," he said.

This is because small and medium enterprises have the capacity to transform economies, hence empowering these businesses by giving a platform such as Katutura Expo will help in their expansion and growth, Katjaimo said.

The councillor further said the expo will have an information and communication technology (ICT) hub where stakeholders can showcase current trends and innovations within the technology sector.

"The envisaged ICT exhibition will further promote coding and programming among Namibians, especially the youth who can solve problems through the application of new ICT solutions.

"The Katutura Expo will further have an agricultural and livestock exhibition where established and emerging farmers will showcase their livestock," he said, adding that about 15 farmers are expected to exhibit large and small stock, as well as poultry.

The councillor implored companies and sponsors to support the expo. He also appealed to Windhoek residents to support the show because it is apolitical.

He said a fundraising dinner will be held on 7 July, in addition to a Miss Katutura beauty contest to raise funds for hosting the show.

Exhibitors can get application forms for the show at the constituency office in Salem Street, Katutura.