Zimbabwe: Three Men Up for $14m Fraud

19 May 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

Three Harare men have appeared in court on allegations of defrauding an unsuspecting complainant of $14 million in a botched fuel scam.

Nyasha Mutasa ( 32), a director of Rannot Enterprises Noel Chinyuku (47) and Elfigio Murwira ( 51), were facing fraud charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

The complainant in this case is Blessing Chironga (39) of Mabvazuva Estate, Ruwa, who is employed at Sunbee Motors located in Eastlea, Harare.

Allegations are that sometime in March, Chironga was sourcing fuel for his sister's company.

He was then referred by his friend to Tafadzwa whose information is yet to be known, but was said to be a commodity broker.

The court heard that Tafadzwa, who is still at large, misrepresented to Chironga that he could facilitate the supply of fuel at a reasonable price.

Chironga allegedly required 37 500 litres of diesel and was charged $14 600 000. Acting in connivance with the three accused persons and another one known as Aaron Chigumbura who is still at large, they supplied a BancABC, Southerton Branch account number 52401495502019 to the complainant.

The court heard that the account is registered in the name of Rannott Enterprises and belongs to Chinyuku. Tafadzwa allegedly misrepresented to the complainant that Chinyuku and Murwira were the fuel suppliers.

On March 14, Chironga deposited $14 600 000 from Plymouth Wharf (Private) Limited's account into Chinyuku's account and was referenced 'Energy Park'.

It is said he had been provided the banking details by Mutasa.

It is alleged that the complainant waited for the accused persons to supply the fuel but they could not be reached, resulting in the matter being referred to the police, leading to their arrest.

