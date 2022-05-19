Namibia: Oshakati Continues to Invest in Land Delivery

Oshakati — The Oshakati Town Council this week tabled a budget of over N$200 million for the 2022/2023 financial year.

Of this amount, N$32 million was earmarked for the construction of services.

In recent years, the town has made visible advancements in terms of land and service delivery toward their long-term development plans.

During the budget presentation, mayor Leonard Hango said council remains focused and geared to make land available to the community that is in dire need of serviced residential and business erven.

He also said council is finalising consultations with relevant stakeholders and authorities to expand its existing townlands to accommodate future urban development.

"This project is critical because the current townland is finished and fully planned, with exceptions of oshanas," noted Hango, adding the project of townland expansion is anticipated to be completed during the coming financial year.

Among other projects to be embarked on is the upgrading of the Oshakati impounding facility and the livestock warehouse, which will assist the council in impounding more livestock.

The town will also embark on the erection of street nametags for the approved streets in Ekuku, Ehenye and other suburbs.

Moreover, the projects will include construction of more storm water channels in town, the continuation of Ekuku Recreational Park phase two, provision of sanitation at Onawa, construction of landfill site phase three and the formalisation of informal settlements in town, among many others.

Some of the other highlighted major projects for the financial year ahead include the construction of services in Oshakati north, known as Ehenye Extensions 11 and 12; construction of the Oshakati fire station to the tune of N$3 500 000, and construction of roads at Onawa, amounting to N$2 250 000.

The town has also devoted N$1 970 000 towards the construction of Endola and Ondangwa taxi ranks as well as the construction of SME market stands, while N$1 182 000 is budgeted for the construction of water reticulation services at Ompumbu.

In addition, the town also allocated N$832 025 towards the upgrading of community development centres, N$4 4 500 000 to purchase the sewage multi truck, and N$800 000 to purchase submersible sewer pumps.

No new tariffs

Hango also said due to challenging times posed by the global economic downturn and for the recovery of the residents, there will be no adjustment and increase to the tariff structure in terms of basic services such as water, refuse removal services, and sewer services and municipal assessment rates and taxes.

Last year, the town proposed to increase water tariffs by 3.5%, and sewer tariffs and refuse removal by 2%, respectively, while other municipal services remain unchanged.

The mayor, however, urged residents and clients to pay for their municipal services timely for the budget to be fully finalised.

"Revenue collection mechanisms will continuously be strengthened to improve the revenue collection and minimise the council's debt, which is ever increasing every month," said Hango.