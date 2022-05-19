Namibia: Poultry Producers to Hold Roadshows

NEXT week, the Poultry Producers Association (PPA) of Namibia will stage a roadshow, in collaboration with Agribank and Namib Poultry, to meet members and potential members in northern Namibia and share information about the industry.

According to the latest issue of the Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) newsletter, the collaborative roadshow will be held from 24 to 27 May, at different towns.

PPA is an affiliate of NAU.

Deputy chairperson of the PPA Erastus Kadhikwa said this was the first of a series of meetings the association plans on holding with poultry producers countrywide.

Topics lined up for discussion include explaining what the PPA is all about; its benefits and how to join the association; the cost of production, Sasso breed; the importance of bio-security; pricing strategies and Agribank loan products, among others.

"We want to emphasise bio-security because whether one is a backyard poultry producer or a big commercial farmer, when poultry diseases occur, they affect everyone the same way regardless," he said, adding that the PPA want producers to be aware of preventive measures.

The association plans on having at least 100 people at the roadshow venues, and going by the registrations, the shows have been well-received.

"We partnered with Agribank because we as an association do not finance projects, but they have loan products they want to explain to farmers," he said.

NAU agricultural economist Bertha Iiyambo said the idea behind the roadshow is to get everyone in the industry on board and to speak with one voice.

"We want to grow the industry and protect it against cheap imports. Even if you are a backyard farmer, you can be part of the association and your voice will be heard," she said.

Iiyambo said the industry was growing in that even those who had been retrenched during the Covid lockdown had managed to find their feet through poultry production, and some are now very successful.

Agribank public relations officer Fillemon Nangonya said as a financial institution, the roadshow was a good opportunity to reach out to farmers to explain the bank's product portfolios.

"We finance the whole agricultural value chain, including poultry production. We have specific loan products for poultry farming and we will be explaining these to the farmers," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the roadshow will link the bank with those farmers that have not had a chance to visit various branches.

On 24 May, the roadshow titled 'Sustainable Poultry Productivity Vital for Food Security' will be at Okashana Rural Development Centre at Omuthiya, before moving to the Multi-Purpose Centre at Ongwediva on 25 May 2022.

It will be at Monte Carlo Guest House, Eenhana, on 26 May, before concluding on 27 May at the Omusati Regional Council at Outapi.

Namibia imports more than 16 800 tonnes of poultry meat per year but with intensive farming more chickens can be produced in the country, as the chicken business is seen as a low-risk entry point for investors.

Kadhikwa said they want to improve the standards of local producers so that more of their products can be found in local supermarkets in line with the 'Buy Local, Buy Namibian' call to boost production and create employment.

The steady growth of Namibia's poultry sector is, however, being hampered by high feed prices and foreign imports, says the PPA.

The chairman of the PPA, René Werner, was quoted last year as saying the poultry industry's growth is being thwarted by growing feed costs and competition from imports, despite the number of poultry producers increasing.

Werner explained that the volume of imports from consolidated international companies forms a large portion of the market, undercutting local poultry producers.

Data from the Namibia Statistics Agency shows the country importing N$1,2 billion worth of chicken in 2019. However, imports decreased in 2020 to N$839,7 million due to pressures from Covid-19.