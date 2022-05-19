Mozambique: Unicef Will Invest 387 Million Dollars in New Programme

19 May 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Nampula, (Mozambique), 19 May (AIM) - The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) intends to fund the new National Cooperation Programme for Mozambique for the period 2022-2026, to the tune of 387 US million dollars - 107 million from regular resources and 280 million yet to be mobilized.

The fact was revealed by the UNICEF Deputy Representative in Mozambique, Katarina Johansson, this Tuesday in the northern province of Nampula, at an event attended by the Secretary of State for Nampula, Mety Gondola, and the provincial governor, Manuel Rodrigues.

According to Johansson, the programme focuses on child survival and well-being, child learning and skill building; protection from violence, exploitation and abuse; access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene as well as social protection services.

"First of all, this is a unique and unmissable moment in history to invest in children in Mozambique. A time when judicious investments will allow the country to experience a true demographic dividend that benefits not only children, but also develop human capital in the country as a whole," she said, stressing that interventions in Nampula and Zambezia provinces are justified because they hold 40 per cent of Mozambique's child population (6.2 million children).

For the particular case of Nampula, UNICEF considers that investing in children will reduce the risk of multidimensional poverty, and it will support well-being and resilience in the context of natural disasters.

"Our organization pursues protection, disability inclusion and gender equality to lead a human rights-based approach to programming and contribute to a fairer and more equitable world, without leaving people behind", she declared.

