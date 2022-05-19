Tanzania: Lipumba Explains Why Samia Will Win 2025 Election

19 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

National Chairman of the opposition party Civic United Front (CUF), Professor Ibrahim Lipumba said President Samia Suluhu Hassan has a significant chance of winning the 2025 general election because of her role in pushing for good governance, democracy, and people-centered development.

The politician made the statement in Singida on Thursday as the Head of State started her three-day visit to the region, located in the central part of the country.

"I believe you have a good chance of winning the coming general election. I urge you to set a goal of winning the Mo Ibrahim Award for your leadership which is confined to good governance, building democracy, respect for human rights and eradication of poverty," the renowned economist said at a meeting.

Apart from Prof Lipumba, section of political pundits have described President Samia Suluhu Hassan's frequent engagements with leaders of opposition parties as a right move in strengthening democracy and enhancing Tanzania's good governance credibility in the global arena.

The engagements and dialogues with opposition political parties are also crucial for boosting local and foreign investors' confidence in Tanzania since President Samia has on several occasions advocated for reconciliation, justice and peace, the analysts remarked.

The analysts made the observations during separate telephone interviews with the 'Daily News', stressing that the sixth phase government has positioned itself towards political reconciliation and national unity.

