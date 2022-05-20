Rwanda: What Are the Six Venues for CHOGM 2022?

As Rwanda gears up for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Governments Meeting (CHOGM) slated for June 20 to 25, people in the hospitality sector are doing all they can to give a memorable experience to the more than 5,000 delegates expected to attend.

According to the CHOGM Rwanda secretariat recently listed six venues - mainly major hotels in the country - that will host different events linked with the global meeting.

Kigali Convention Centre

This dome shape auditorium representing a hut in the Kings Palace is among the largest in the region, with a sitting capacity of 2,600 guests, and 650 parking spaces.

Though it has not been officially communicated, the facility is expected to host the main meeting for CHOGM.

The auditorium seats on 1257 square metres (13530 square feet) with two levels, suitable for large conferences, concerts and meetings in Kigali.

Known as KCC, this centre contains facilities for business, leisure and events. There is also the 'Auditorium Club', the exclusive Business Class Lounge, Piazza Bar and Filini Restaurant, an Italian cuisine restaurant that provides a unique mix of sophistication and casual design.

Since its opening in 2016, KCC has been a premium events, continental and global events destination.

Intare Conference Arena

Completed in 2017, the Rusororo-based Intare Conference Arena is a spacious facility for large conferences and meetings in Kigali that hosts 2316 guests at a time.

For CHOGM, it is expected to host the Commonwealth Youth Forum (CYF) from June 19 to 21, bringing together the youth from all 54 member states of the organization.

The meeting plans to use the CYF as the main strategy to the commonwealth youth engagement, which is the highest decision forum for young people in the Common wealth.

About 300 delegates including two official youth delegates from each member state, are expected to attend this forum where they will exchange ideas; build networks; identify and debate development issues, challenges and opportunities.

Delegates will also agree on youth-led initiatives to mitigate challenges facing young people; and create opportunities to enhance young potential, according to information from CHOGM 2022 website.

Serena Kigali Hotel

The Serena Kigali Hotel is one of the city's five-star hotels, with meeting and conference rooms that host all kinds of events. It has an 800-seat ballroom, a 500-seat auditorium, and three meeting rooms that can accommodate more than 900 people

Located in the Central Business District (CBD), Serena Hotel is set to host the Commonwealth Women Forum that will take place from June 20 to 21.

Its purpose is to affirm high-level support and direct top-level policies for gender equality and human rights.

About 500 delegates are expected to attend this forum.

M-HOTEL

Completed in 2021, the imposing M-Hotel is already among the leading venues for classic events in Kigali. Its conference rooms accommodate more than 250 people.

From June 21 to 22 M-Hotel is hosting the Commonwealth People's Forum which will bring together civil society representatives from across the Commonwealth to discuss key issues facing the People of the Commonwealth.

The facility is located in what is commonly known as the Lower Kiyovu location, an upcoming business area located just few minutes from the Kigali CBD.

Kigali Convention and Exhibition village

Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village is Rwanda's large scale tented event establishment.

KCEV is set to host Commonwealth Business Forum that will take place from June 21 to 23, which is the first and largest in-person gathering for Governments and Business across the Commonwealth since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Located in the CBD, just next to Serena Kigali Hotel, the village has 12 meeting halls that can host a wide range of events. The total site capacity is 10,000 with individual meeting room capacity ranging from 10 to 3,200 persons.

Kigali Marriott Hotel

Another location that has been listed under the CHOGM 2022 events venue is the Kigali Marriott Hotel whose 13 event rooms accommodate more than 650 people each.

Though from publicly available information no event has been scheduled to be hosted here as yet, it will certainly be one of the key hosts to some of the VVIPs expected to grace the meeting, owing to its internationally recognized brand.

Marriott's event space is 13,918 square feet, and it is strategically located in the CBD.