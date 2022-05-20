Kenya: Boost to Traders as Ruiru Town Gets Face Lift, Parking Lots

Thika — Residents of Ruiru town are upbeat that the ongoing upgrade of the urban centre through the construction of parking lots and drainage will improve its standards and boost businesses.

The 250 parking spaces being done by the Kiambu County Government have come as a relief to motorists and traders who have been grappling with huge congestion within the town.

The cabro placement has also seen non-motorized transport facilities put in place in a bid to enhance the walking and cycling experience for residents and traders within the CBD while an elaborate drainage system has also been constructed to address the perennial flooding that is experienced in the town during rainy seasons.

Other works being done include the construction of link roads and the installation of some 400 street lights to boost security and enhance trade.

Governor James Nyoro while inspecting the ongoing works pointed out that Ruiru was a fast-growing town and hence the need to put up requisite amenities to promote investments. He said that once the project is complete, the perennial traffic congestion within the busy town will be a thing of the past.

Nyoro noted that investors are keen to invest in Ruiru due to its proximity to Nairobi, its huge population and the availability of crucial transport infrastructures like the Thika Superhighway and railway.

"This is why we are re-evaluating the town plan to ensure that vital amenities are put up to attract more investors. The narrow roads are being expanded, lack of parking lots that frustrate traders has been sorted and water issues are being addressed," Nyoro said.

Traders who spoke to journalists said the new face of the town would boost businesses and ease accessibility.

Peter Muiruri, a hardware trader said the cabro parking lots would reduce dust and help their customers who were suffering due to lack of parking areas.

"Our clients have been facing a rough time accessing our premises due to congestion. Others would leave and seek services or goods in other towns once they don't find parking areas. Thanks to the project, we hope to boost our businesses," said Anne Njoki, a salon operator. - Kna