Kenya: Karen Country Club Hosts Visiting Emirates Golf Club Female Golfers

Kenya has developed golfing, and the world is taking note.

Over the last 5 years, Kenya has steadfastly grown and made strides in the development of golf and is now being widely recognized as Africa's premier golf destination. They say, the prevailing all-weather season and other attributes such as connectivity from a golf course to a beach or a game drive within the towns keeps drawing golfers to Kenya and promoting golf tourism.

Karen Country Club, East and Central Africa's finest and prettiest course, recently hosted a number of female golfers from The Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, UAE, to a friendly three-ball competition. The Karen Country Club Ladies Golf section led by their Lady Captain Martha Vincent turned out enthusiastically not to only welcome their counterparts but to also participate in the friendly afternoon competition.

The visiting golfers from The Emirates Golf Club, Dubai who teed off included their lady captain Amarjeet Radia, Jayshree Gupta, Martha Wong, Marie Benson, Naeema Maya, Sue Hopwood, Caroline Granger, Steva Fornazerie, Monica Pulao, Geema Blanco, Sonal Gandhi, Yana Jamieson, Marivi Arias, Maribel Xammer, Yulia Golubewa, Anita Joop, Margaret Breen, Veronica Elias, Anvita Kapoor and Avani Shah.

Later in the evening, the visiting golfers were hosted to a prize giving cocktail at the stunning Fairway Restaurant at Karen Country Club overlooking the beautiful green course against the day's sunset. The event was attended by among others, Karen Country Club's GM Robert Onyango, Golf Captain James Ngotho, Lady Captain Martha Vincent, Paulynne Kabuga, Grace Mayani, Betty Gacheru, Rose Mambo, Eunice Koome, Pettie Ndolo, Louisa Gitau, Susie Carmichael, Wendy Turmell, and Doreen Muriithi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mintel International Group Golf Tourism indicates golf travelers spend on average 2.5 times more than leisure tourists at a destination. Further research also shows the average length of a trip of a domestic visitor is 3.6 days, whereas a golfer stays 4.6 days.

Currently, Sports tourism is one of Kenya's product diversification strategies, besides the traditional products such as beach and wildlife, which have been the traditional offerings that the country has over the years been using to attract tourists into the country.

The Emirates Golf Club often called the "desert miracle", as it shines with rich greenery and exotic flora and fauna is home to four courses and has won numerous awards and are considered to be one of the best in the world. Lady Captain Martha Vincent is looking forward to ushering her Karen Ladies to a visit to Dubai and definitely to The Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, UAE