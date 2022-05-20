Kenya: GSU Cadet Drowns While Undergoing Training in Embakasi

19 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — An officer cadet at the GSU Training School Embakasi has died after drowning while undergoing training.

Police say the victim drowned on Wednesday evening in the facility's swimming pool while receiving a swimming lesson with other course mates.

"It was reported by one namely IP Gideon Mbusya, a course officer at GSU training school Embakasi about 5kms East of the station that today the 18/05/2022 at around 16.30 hrs his course men NCO's special SOP course were having a swimming lesson when one cadet namely No. 89639 C/IP Wycliff Geresa Kisii male adult aged 37 years who was swimming with other cadets sunk into the swimming pool," a police report seen by Capital Fm News read.

According to police, the 37-year-old was rescued by the swimming pool attendant before being rushed to Riara Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

"Scene was visited by the duty officer and duty NCO Embakasi where the incident was confirmed," police said.

Police said the victim's body was moved to Kenyatta University morgue awaiting a postmortem.

