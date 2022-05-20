Kenya: Gideon Moi Says Kanu Firmly in Azimio

19 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Baringo Senator Gideon Moi says KANU is firmly in the Azimio coalition and there is no tuning back.

On his twitter handle, the KANU chairman indicated that "We are determined to bring everybody on board to ensure a resounding victory for Hon. Raila since we believe in inclusivity, individual liberty, and national unity."

Moi who was addressing the KANU Campaign Coordination Committee in Nairobi called on KANU members to be steadfast in their backing of the coalition to ensure a united Kenya.

Moi however further stated that the party is still engaged in talks with like-minded political outfits.

He appealed to party members to go out and campaign for a first-round victory in the polls slated for August 9.

This comes after One Kenya Alliance founding co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka bolted out of the Azimio coalition and announced his stab at the presidency on a ticket with Andrew Ole Sunkuli as his running mate, during a ceremony that was attended by Moi.

