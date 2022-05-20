Kenya: President Kenyatta Set to Open New Chancery in Switzerland to Enhance Trade Ties

Bern — President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to open a new chancery in the Swiss Capital of Bern to enhance trade tries between Kenya and Switzerland.

Speaking ahead of President Kenyatta's official visit to Switzerland, Ambassador Andrew Kihuran said the opening of the new chancery will invigorate the growing bilateral trade which has been on the upward trend with Kenya's exports standing at Sh4.8 billion while imports from Switzerland standing at Sh8 billion annually.

"Another primary issue we engage in is promotion of trade. You may be aware that there's significant bilateral trade between the two countries. Kenya is Switzerland's 16th biggest trading partner in Africa," Amb. Kihuran said.

The Kenyan Ambassador pointed out that despite the balance of trade being tilted in favour of Switzerland, Kenya has continued to increase its export of coffee, tea and horticultural produce.

He added that bilateral trade in 2021 was extensive with Kenya being Switzerland's major source of cut flowers.

Imports from Switzerland to Kenya include herbicides, fungicides, chemicals, paints, machinery and pharmaceuticals.

"So our mandate is to be able to see how to enhance that trade between the two countries. Not only in terms of the volume but also in terms of the breadth, to see what other different items we can be able to trade between the two countries," he added.

Ambassador Kihuran further said that the two nations have had significant cooperation in the tourism sector, noting that Kenya used to receive over 9,000 tourists annually from Switzerland prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He expressed hope that the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination process will revive the tourism sector with Kenya receiving an increasing number of tourists from Switzerland.

"Switzerland has done about 70% of vaccination of its population and of course in Kenya we are continuing to increase the level of vaccinations. We expect the level of tourism will start growing once again and it is the responsibility of this embassy to enhance growth of that tourism exchange," said Amb. Kihuran.

The Kenyan envoy to Switzerland also noted that President Kenyatta will visit Geneva where he is scheduled to address the

World Health Assembly on May 22.

He said the address by the President at the World Health Assembly will outline how Kenya has been at the forefront in championing health issues globally.

"The meeting in Geneva is the World Health Assembly which takes place every year. And the meeting on this particular occasion will be addressed by His Excellency the President.

"This will be his first time to address the Assembly. This is important in terms of showing the support that Kenya has for issues which will be discussed with Assembly on the issue of health," he said.

The 75th World Health Assembly will kick off with a high-level segment on May 22 with speeches from the elected Health Assembly President, Heads of State, special guests and an address by the WHO Director-General as well as presentation of the Director-General's Health Awards.

The theme of this year's World Health Assembly is "Health for Peace, Peace for Health".